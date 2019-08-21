Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $7.77 Million; Celanese Ser A (CE) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Has Increased Stake

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp Ser A (CE) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 18,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 40,127 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 21,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 594,853 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94 million, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 7.38 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Net holds 0.07% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Lc reported 166,891 shares. 99,872 were reported by Culbertson A N And Communication. Covington Invest Advsrs has 1.91% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 183,915 are held by Chesley Taft And Lc. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Virtu Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cumberland Advisors Inc reported 0.12% stake. Savings Bank Of The West holds 0.17% or 26,924 shares. Prudential Pcl invested in 1.46 million shares. Hourglass Ltd Liability Corp reported 126,201 shares stake. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 4,121 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.49% or 212,490 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 65,821 shares to 731,369 shares, valued at $103.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 21,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Hawaii accumulated 6,030 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 134,710 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg owns 106,820 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1.36M shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 165,207 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 5,400 shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Stephens Inc Ar holds 5,311 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 797,346 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc reported 11,909 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mason Street Advsr invested in 18,275 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 138,327 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.03% or 36,900 shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 999 shares to 34,042 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,706 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).