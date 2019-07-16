Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut By $2.21 Million Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stake; Carmax (KMX) Sellers Increased By 12.28% Their Shorts

Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) had an increase of 12.28% in short interest. KMX’s SI was 14.74M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.28% from 13.13 million shares previously. With 1.88M avg volume, 8 days are for Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX)’s short sellers to cover KMX’s short positions. The SI to Carmax Inc’s float is 9.35%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 942,737 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Cenovus Energy (CVE) stake by 1.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 276,076 shares as Cenovus Energy (CVE)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 22.19 million shares with $192.65M value, down from 22.47M last quarter. Cenovus Energy now has $11.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 3.65M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS FIRST QUARTER WAS `CHALLENGING’; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON

CarMax Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.70 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It has a 17.64 P/E ratio. It offers clients a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic and imported vehicles; sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and provides extended protection plans to clients at the time of sale.

Among 7 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. CarMax had 19 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of KMX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Guggenheim. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9400 target in Monday, June 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KMX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. As per Friday, January 18, the company rating was downgraded by Wedbush. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Monday, June 24. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CarMax, Inc. shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85,321 were reported by United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 387,050 shares. Ckw Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Td Asset Mgmt reported 240,631 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 77,551 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated holds 270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd owns 0.31% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 711,385 shares. Gateway Advisers Llc invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,654 shares. 20,782 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,785 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 4,200 shares. D E Shaw reported 1.47M shares. Park Avenue Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 5,660 are held by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 236.84% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. CVE’s profit will be $318.28M for 9.19 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 420.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cenovus Energy had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Raymond James maintained Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets.