Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) by $4.87 Million as Valuation Rose; Brown Advisory Has Increased Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Stake by $3.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 379,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.17M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 17.47M shares traded or 28.27% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO’S PRIORITY FOR 2018 IS TO KEEP COSTS DISCIPLINE: CEO; 13/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES BRADESCO’S IDRS TO BB FROM BB+; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK IS EAGER TO GROW ITS LOAN BOOK; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS NEW CEO OF INSURANCE ARM WILL BE VINICIUS ALMEIDA ALBERNAZ, CURRENT HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT DIVISION; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO VP MARCELO NORONHA SEES SMALL INCREASE IN CORPORATE DEMAND FOR LOANS; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S CHALLENGE IS REVENUE SYNERGY, CEO TELLS VALOR; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO EXPECTS RETURN ON INVESTMENT IN DIGITAL BANK ‘NEXT’ COMING IN 3 YEARS

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 78,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.81 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 2.43 million shares traded or 36.63% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 35,483 shares to 13,878 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,117 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.79 million for 14.98 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 812,077 shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $77.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC) by 57,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.