Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Rogers Communication (RCI) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Blackrock (BLK) Holder Haverford Trust Company Lifted Its Holding by $4.71 Million

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 11,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 293,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.27 million, up from 282,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $426.08. About 376,158 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Total Voting Rights; 23/04/2018 – As Hedge Funds Pile In, BlackRock Sounds Leftist Alarm in Mexico; 17/04/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: David Hogg calls for boycotts of Blackrock, Vanguard Group; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS ACTIVE NET OUTFLOWS FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES IN QTR WERE PRIMARILY RELATED TO LOSS OF A SINGLE CLIENT FROM M&A ACTIVITY; 28/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 10/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID INTERESTED IN DEUTSCHE BANK UNIT IPO: RTRS; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Research Update; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Total Voting Rights

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 20.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 20.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 248,186 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 13,053 shares to 10,655 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle S A Spon Adr Reg (NSRGY) by 5,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,464 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $522.62M for 12.38 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 95,538 shares to 3.94 million shares, valued at $105.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Imperial Bk (NYSE:CM).