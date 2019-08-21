Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Holding in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by $5.20 Million; Barton Investment Management Has Boosted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $1.55 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $239.29. About 267,334 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 293,819 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.86 million, up from 278,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $92.7. About 4.33M shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,444 are owned by Miracle Mile Advisors Lc. Ftb has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 47,885 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc stated it has 3,580 shares. Blb&B Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Cibc owns 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 51,510 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Company holds 0.5% or 157,831 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 659 shares. Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 20,505 shares. Advisory Alpha stated it has 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Foundation Advsrs reported 7,659 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 4,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 83,641 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sandler Capital Mngmt holds 78,750 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Electronic Arts, P&G, GE, Spotify – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Electronic Arts and NFL Announce EA SPORTS Madden NFL 20 Championship Series – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “‘Apex Legends’ drives EA’s quarterly revenue beat – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canadian Pacific Smashes Grain Volume Records In 2018-2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) – Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Canadian Pacific Moves Record Grain Volumes In May – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.11M for 16.76 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 1.37 million shares to 14.21 million shares, valued at $545.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).