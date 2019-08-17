Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised By $3.26 Million Its Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Holding; Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) Sentiment Is 0.53

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Bank Of Montreal (BMO) stake by 0.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 44,087 shares as Bank Of Montreal (BMO)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 6.18M shares with $462.23 million value, up from 6.13 million last quarter. Bank Of Montreal now has $44.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 300,163 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL SAYS HAVE NOTIFIED AND ARE WORKING WITH RELEVANT AUTHORITIES AS CONTINUE TO ASSESS SITUATION; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-BMO Global appoints Bart Kuíjpers head of fiduciary management business; 23/03/2018 – MEREO BIOPHARMA TO SELL U.S. IPO SHRS VIA COWEN, BMO, RBC CAP; 28/05/2018 – BMO SAYS THEY ORIGINATED THE ATTACK FROM OUTSIDE THE COUNTRY; 28/03/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL CFO FLYNN SPEAKS AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 21/03/2018 – BMO Harris Bank Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 04/05/2018 – STELCO HOLDINGS INC STLC.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$35 FROM C$30; 12/04/2018 – BMO SAYS JACQUES MENARD TO BE PRESIDENT EMERITUS FOR QUEBEC

Ascent Capital Group Inc (ASCMA) investors sentiment increased to 0.53 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 10 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 19 decreased and sold stock positions in Ascent Capital Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 6.04 million shares, down from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ascent Capital Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Alamos Gold In stake by 841,630 shares to 9.86M valued at $50.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crh Medical Corp stake by 402,140 shares and now owns 4.72M shares. Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) was reduced too.

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO InvestorLine President: ‘The More Innovation In This Space, The Better’ – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Expands Credit Facility by 80% – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Should You Buy Bank of Montreal (USA) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “CIBC (TSX:CM) or BMO (TSX:BMO): Which Major Bank Belongs in Your RRSP? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Ranking the Top 3 Bank Stocks at the 2019 Halfway Mark – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 12.06% or $0.107 during the last trading session, reaching $0.78. About 25,941 shares traded. Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (ASCMA) has declined 72.98% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ASCMA News: 09/05/2018 – Ascent Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 72% to 18 Days; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT CAPITAL NAMES WILLIAM NILES CEO; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 08/05/2018 – Ascent Capital 4Q Loss/Shr $2.51; 14/03/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – HAS RECEIVED A REQUEST FOR FURTHER INFORMATION FROM SLOVENIAN ENVIRONMENTAL AGENCY; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC – WILLIAM NILES NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ASCENT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.51, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.39 (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 14/03/2018 – OilVoice: Ascent Resources: IPPC Permitting Update; 09/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc., provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $9.81 million. The firm provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. It has a 0.05 P/E ratio. It also offers home automation services, including remote activation and control of security systems, support for video monitoring, flood sensors, automated garage door and door lock capabilities, and thermostat integration; hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; and customer service and technical support related to home monitoring systems and HomeTouch.

Aegon Usa Investment Management Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. for 379,689 shares. Nantahala Capital Management Llc owns 1.79 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brigade Capital Management Lp has 0.02% invested in the company for 343,000 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Financial Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 269,090 shares.

More notable recent Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ascent Capital to delist from Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ascent Capital -5.7% after support pact with Monitronics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ascent Capital: An Impending Zero As Debt Maturities Loom And Attrition Rates Spike – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ascent’s Stock Should Soon Start Its Descent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2016.