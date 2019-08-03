Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Autozone (AZO) Holding; Asbury Automotive Group Has 1.1 Sentiment

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 74 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 67 sold and decreased their equity positions in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 19.85 million shares, down from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Asbury Automotive Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 37.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 99,938 shares with $76.59M value, down from 159,384 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 242,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.60 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $92.16. About 132,208 shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABG); 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q REV. $1.61B, EST. $1.58B; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Bd Adopts Corporate Governance Guideline Imposing Maximum 5-Year Term for Chairman; 10/04/2018 – Billboard: Asbury Lanes to Reopen This Summer With Lupe Fiasco, Black Lips & More; 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – MAY TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSING NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE’S BOARD, SOLICITING PROXIES; 15/03/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE HLDR ABRAMS SEES ENGAGING IN TALKS IN FUTURE; 10/04/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUE $857.1 MLN VS $832.5 MLN

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 10 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for 1.90 million shares. Eminence Capital Lp owns 383,598 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Origin Asset Management Llp has 0.33% invested in the company for 57,060 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,715 shares.