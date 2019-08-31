Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by $5.20 Million; As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shares Declined, Rmb Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $28.96 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $240.75. About 389,763 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Strike Ends; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 643,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 2,947 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134,000, down from 646,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.27 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 11,057 shares to 34,158 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 16,596 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Com reported 9,515 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory stated it has 19,248 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Limited Com invested in 4,868 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 104,067 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 67,402 shares. Cambridge Fin owns 123,833 shares. Fsi Ltd Llc has 6,525 shares. 5,109 are held by Horizon Invests Limited Liability Co. Mackenzie Finance accumulated 8,823 shares. Paloma holds 0.04% or 33,792 shares. Macquarie Grp accumulated 211,073 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 10,883 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Fort Washington Inv Incorporated Oh owns 4,932 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us, New York-based fund reported 982,859 shares.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions (ZION) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zions -6.7% as NII outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2019 : AMTD, CDNS, CE, ELS, BRO, WHR, ZION, STLD, HXL, ACC, LOGI, CR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $189.35M for 9.42 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Railroad Regulator Wants To Hear More Pros And Cons On Collecting Rail Data – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Will rail freight service benefit from better technology? – Benzinga” published on March 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CP’s President and CEO to address the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 11, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.