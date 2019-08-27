Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding by $3.07 Million; As Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Valuation Rose, Crestwood Advisors Upped Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 109,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.34M, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 1.57 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 10%-11%; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.90; 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Mark Alexander, President of Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, to Leave Campbell; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SEES FY 2018 NET SALES +10% TO +11%; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Is Retiring, Effective Today — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 60C

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 29,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 557,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65 million, up from 528,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 5.50 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $137.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: KKR, Campbell, DoorDash, Caviar, Watermill, LLR, Arnott’s, FP | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Campbell Soup: Breakout Could Be Imminent – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup +4% after margin beat – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 26,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc owns 402,141 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Landscape Management Llc holds 0.06% or 16,499 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 35,562 shares. 603,330 were accumulated by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Mackenzie Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 28,970 shares. Cypress Cap Grp owns 6,600 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 61,623 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 33,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 75,893 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 33,460 shares stake. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Stevens Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% or 108,780 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “As Growth Slows, Is TJX Companies’ Stock a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can TJX Companies Fix Its Weakest Link? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2-Tier Retail Sector Continues to Evolve – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Can Dillardâ€™s Afford a 50% Dividend Hike? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 23, 2019.