Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Position in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by $8.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Luminus Management Cut Its Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.57M, down from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 531,130 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp (TOO) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 2.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 9.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $546.30M market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 122,681 shares traded. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) has declined 57.68% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOO News: 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: PETROJARL I FPSO ACHIEVES FIRST OIL; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl l FPSO; 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore: David Wong to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE: PETROJARL I FPSO STARTS 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl I FPSO; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TEEKAY: DAVID WONG STEPPING DOWN AS OFFSHORE GROUP CFO; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE – WONG WILL CONTINUE WITH PARTNERSHIP UNTIL AUGUST TO ASSIST WITH TRANSITION; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR NEW CFO; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING UNIT HAS COMMENCED A FIVE-YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FPSO UNIT COMMENCED THE 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY QUEIROZ GALVÃO EXPLORAÇÃO E PRODUÇÃO SA

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,068 shares to 551,876 shares, valued at $34.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 67,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $907.46M for 18.59 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 6.50 million shares to 8.50 million shares, valued at $64.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).