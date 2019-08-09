Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Its Rogers Communication (RCI) Holding by $4.60 Million; As Paccar (PCAR) Share Value Declined, Holder First Washington Cut Stake by $1.96 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 405,329 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 20.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 20.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.75. About 60,169 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC) by 32,310 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $136.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) by 179,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.80M for 12.56 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Cap reported 612,585 shares stake. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 187,374 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.14% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Lazard Asset Management Llc accumulated 1.28M shares. Finance Counselors invested 0.06% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Community Commercial Bank Na stated it has 280 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 15,724 shares. 15.55 million are owned by Fil Ltd. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 0% stake. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 6,108 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management invested in 0.03% or 14,141 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 5,356 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0.45% stake. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Shaw Communications (TSX:SJR-B) Top 2019 Buy – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canada kicks off 600-MHz airwaves auction – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OMNI Television Delivers Third-Language Coverage of Federal Leaders’ Debates for all Canadians – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers And Bell: The Real NBA Champions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “The Best Telecom Stock to Buy Now | The – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tesla, Ford, PACCAR and CarMax – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for PACCAR (PCAR) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PACCAR (PCAR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at ALV, HOG, AN; Miss at PCAR & TSLA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. $911,781 worth of stock was sold by BARKLEY MICHAEL T on Tuesday, February 12.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 22,990 shares to 76,405 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc invested in 425,028 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 80 shares. 223,282 are held by Citigroup. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 1.17M shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.76% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 39,970 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 886,312 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 7,439 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 20,270 shares. 3,426 are held by Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 59,131 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.13% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 5,905 shares.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.39 million for 9.82 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.