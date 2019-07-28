Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Raised Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stake; As Merck & Co New (MRK) Valuation Declined, Mathes Company Has Decreased Its Position by $502,150

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (MRK) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 21,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 09/03/2018 – BTK for autoimmune diseases — In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle $LLY; 07/05/2018 – AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 17/04/2018 – Merck Animal Health Announces Inaugural Dog Flu Prevention Week; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 20,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.18 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 1.02M shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation holds 0.03% or 75,565 shares. Adage Prns Gru reported 291,168 shares. Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 37,311 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 14,667 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Hilton Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 40,336 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Finemark Natl Bank And Trust invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Johnson Investment Counsel owns 5,117 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.06% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 10,716 shares. Franklin reported 0% stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.09% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameriprise: Largest Business Segment Facing Pricing Pressure – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Sell Auto & Home Business to American Family Insurance for $1.05 Billion – StreetInsider.com” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameriprise: Management Is Focused On Margin Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Australia’s Macquarie bank faces shareholder backlash over pay – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares to 264,854 shares, valued at $25.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Group Incorporated holds 36,720 shares. Barton Invest Mgmt holds 10,660 shares. Cap Limited Ca invested in 21,739 shares. Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Invest has invested 0.88% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Schnieders Lc owns 9,605 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co owns 560,775 shares. First Dallas Securities invested in 29,980 shares. South State Corp owns 45,660 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.37% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Beck Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,806 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 11,691 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Svcs reported 2.47% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.41% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd invested in 34,794 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa holds 14,389 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.