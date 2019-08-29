Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Holding in Ingersoll (IR) as Stock Rose; As Fireeye (FEYE) Stock Declined, Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered by $9.95 Million Its Holding

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 622,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.03 million, down from 4.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 636,609 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 18,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.55 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.8. About 401,857 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 91,600 shares to 226,700 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novanta Inc by 182,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 29,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Ser Automobile Association has 31,316 shares. Reilly Fincl Lc has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). First Advisors LP invested in 0.11% or 3.30 million shares. Stonebridge Cap accumulated 0.13% or 21,900 shares. 160,000 are owned by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. American Grp invested in 0% or 4,108 shares. Boston Rech & Inc holds 0.13% or 18,900 shares. Cambridge reported 22,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Symphony Asset invested in 42,502 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Citigroup reported 130,892 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Cetera Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.35% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 76,916 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 480,582 shares. Grimes & has 22,502 shares. 16,466 are held by Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com. 12,485 are held by Private Advisor Gp. Duncker Streett & Commerce Inc has 0.02% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 189,945 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Atria Invests Limited Liability invested in 7,563 shares. The Colorado-based Ghp Inv Advsr Inc has invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 62,163 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi has 0.59% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 18,801 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested 0.3% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Brookfield Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Captrust Advsrs stated it has 3,111 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 0.16% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 25,262 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $236.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

