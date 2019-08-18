Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) as Share Value Rose; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Northwest Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Stake

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $350.12. About 216,814 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $237.91. About 282,314 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 20/04/2018 – Teamsters, IBEW to Postpone Strike at CP; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.53 million for 16.66 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 862,601 shares to 2.92M shares, valued at $118.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 87,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 12,300 shares. Invesco holds 0.06% or 610,808 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie stated it has 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Aspen Investment, Michigan-based fund reported 2,930 shares. Ariel Invs Lc has 165,795 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 110,755 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 20 are held by Cornerstone Advisors. Swiss Bankshares reported 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 8,938 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications accumulated 0% or 221 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability reported 3,007 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 33,672 shares. Adirondack Tru Co reported 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

