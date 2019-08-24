Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Upped Merck & Co (MRK) Position; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, Focused Wealth Management Has Cut Holding by $344,612

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 9,068 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 551,876 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35M, up from 542,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 39,864 shares to 7.94 million shares, valued at $293.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 338,781 shares to 824,348 shares, valued at $23.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 71,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

