Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increased Its Blackrock (BLK) Position by $1.17 Million; As Duke Energy (DUK) Market Value Declined, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 3,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,495 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.28 million, up from 209,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $477. About 253,698 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Total Voting Rights; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock: Cash Management AUM Increased 1% From Prior Qtr to $454.8 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR PUBLISHES RESPONSE TO BLACKROCK INQUIRIES; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $6.68, or $6.70 as adjusted; 05/04/2018 – NIRI NY Explores Conscious Capitalism with John Mackey of Whole Foods Market and ESG Engagement with BlackRock and others on April 19th in NYC; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK 1Q ADJ EPS $6.70, EST. $6.38; 10/04/2018 – BlackRock’s gun-free funds show ethical investing is a good bet; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Final Ratings

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,752 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 50,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $86.78. About 1.46M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares to 99,938 shares, valued at $76.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstservice Corp by 30,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,520 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 2.51% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Nuwave Invest Ltd Com reported 366 shares. 1,461 are held by Bangor Fincl Bank. Exchange Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.59% or 13,283 shares. Ims Cap stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Blair William & Il has invested 0.1% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Beutel Goodman And Ltd accumulated 213,495 shares or 0.52% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Cap Limited has invested 2.21% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Blackrock holds 0.14% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 7.55 million shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.04% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 20,331 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bluemar Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 28,329 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 960 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.28 million for 21.48 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

