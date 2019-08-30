Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Open Text (OTEX) Position; As Cummins Ord (CMI) Valuation Declined, Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.42. About 463,600 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 0.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 17,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 9.88 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379.47 million, up from 9.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 164,162 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $79.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.