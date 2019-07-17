Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined; As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Holder Kazazian Asset Management Has Increased Position

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 65,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 15.34M shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 336,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 264,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72 million, down from 601,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 1.83M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AS WELL AS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS); 11/05/2018 – HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS HBMN.S -ELI LILLY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY ARMO BIOSCIENCES FOR USD 1.6 BLN; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 11/05/2018 – World Chronic Heart Failure Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access Report 2018: Physician Uptake of Entresto Lower than Expected – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.51 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 87,982 shares to 4.35 million shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 45,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Imperial Bk (NYSE:CM).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 sales for $129.01 million activity. 205,000 shares valued at $25.11M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, February 19. On Wednesday, June 5 Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 426 shares.

