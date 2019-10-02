Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by $10.52 Million; As Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Stock Price Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 2.10M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 20.88M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.14 million, down from 22.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 3.53M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS MCKENZIE PREVIOUSLY WAS CFO OF HUSKY ENERGY; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 484,229 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 2,075 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,328 are owned by Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Corp. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 140,301 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.04% or 100,206 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Company owns 22,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited owns 70,759 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 0.18% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 13,349 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company, Netherlands-based fund reported 15,225 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 853,480 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 925,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 37,587 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na, a Texas-based fund reported 8,535 shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 65,804 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 43.87 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 100,630 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $143.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 718,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $221.41M for 12.67 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

