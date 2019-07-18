Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) as Share Value Rose; As Bce (BCE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Trimmed by $4.82 Million Its Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.57 million, down from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.43. About 246,262 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 109,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.03M, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 81,401 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian National Railway – Bearish Option Trades – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Calgary NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “How to Turn Your Annual $6000 TFSA Contribution Into a Massive Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Planning for Retirement? Avoid These 3 RRSP Mistakes at All Costs – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 95,538 shares to 3.94M shares, valued at $105.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) by 179,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.24M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $906.33M for 18.34 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Provide Monthly Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “5 Top Passive-Income Stocks for Pensioners – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BCE Inc. (BCE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top TFSA Stocks to Buy in July and Earn Higher Yield – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “New Retirees: Jump-Start Your Dividend Dynasty With 3 Champs Yielding up to 5.3% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $610.22 million for 16.83 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.