Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Has Decreased by $32.61 Million as Share Value Declined; Artemis Investment Management Llp Upped Its Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $3.36 Million as Valuation Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 336,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 264,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72 million, down from 601,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.12. About 3.31 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Intends to Initiate Regulatory Submissions in Mid-2018; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 10/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Eli Lilly acquires small biotech for $1.6B to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline; 27/04/2018 – Roche: Recommendation is for Post-Surgery Use of Perjeta; 30/04/2018 – Leena Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., to Lead Lilly Oncology Immuno-Oncology Medical Development; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Rev $23.7B-$24.2B; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 80,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 340,548 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, up from 260,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 4.48M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,869 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $130.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 87,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Invest House invested 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sfmg reported 7,364 shares. Essex Invest Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 292 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has 6,051 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont has invested 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 40,989 were accumulated by Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Nordea Mgmt holds 0.18% or 673,238 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 182,500 shares. Ckw Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Johnson Gru Inc holds 5,585 shares. Waters Parkerson And Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 12,369 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,149 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. $26.97 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fin Mgmt has 145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 30,076 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 0% or 58,267 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Prelude Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Virtu Ltd owns 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 15,953 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 468,672 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0% or 41,140 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 33,207 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) owns 132,456 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aviva Pcl has 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 109,503 shares. Hsbc Public Lc reported 291,999 shares. 219,073 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. 160,330 were reported by Pictet Asset.

