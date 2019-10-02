Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Holds Stake in Telus (TU); Andra Ap-Fonden Has Cut Its Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $732,800

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $539.72. About 333,276 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 100.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 7.97 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 15.91M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $588.53 million, up from 7.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 430,749 shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $19.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 329,538 shares to 818,537 shares, valued at $192.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 22,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,999 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.89 million for 20.85 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,500 shares to 25,800 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 89,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

