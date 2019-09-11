Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Maintains Position in Comcast (CMCSA); American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Robecosam Ag Lowered Its Holding

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 56,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, down from 62,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $117.06. About 314,049 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 87,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, up from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 693,298 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS SKY HOLDERS TO GET ANY FINAL DIV UP TO 21.8P; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.07 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 79,000 shares to 199,000 shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 72,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp by 30,100 shares to 354,520 shares, valued at $31.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 25,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

