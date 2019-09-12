Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Its Harley Davidson (HOG) Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Decreased Holding by $388,270

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 377,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 4.31M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.04 million, up from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 1.01 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY; 19/04/2018 – WIDER IMAGE-Trade tensions with U.S. testing resolve of Chinese consumers; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson backs forecast, investors see signs of recovery; 06/03/2018 – Turkey could retaliate U.S. tariffs with duties on cotton – Erdogan adviser; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harley-Davidson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOG); 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc analyzed 205 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, down from 1,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $914.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $23.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1846.31. About 2.21M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisors Ltd Company holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,031 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,139 shares. Smith Salley And Associate holds 1.8% or 6,318 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,092 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa reported 1,516 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 2.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,858 shares. Hartline Inv stated it has 6,319 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 537,300 shares. Permanens Capital Lp accumulated 902 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Limited stated it has 162,916 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Services has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 404 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Captrust holds 6,822 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank Tru Com has 1,710 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Meritage Gru LP invested 5.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79M and $145.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.34 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year's $5.75 per share. AMZN's profit will be $2.28B for 100.34 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 4.89 million shares to 10.47 million shares, valued at $500.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 224,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).