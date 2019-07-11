Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increases Holding in Cameco (CCJ); Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Share Price Rose While Tb Alternative Assets LTD Trimmed Holding

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 32,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21.45 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.78 million, up from 21.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 1.09M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 25,262 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $236.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstservice Corp by 30,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,520 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C Z Us by 61,900 shares to 69,900 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 315,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital has 1,296 shares. Staley Advisers Inc invested in 0.71% or 5,409 shares. Veritas Mngmt (Uk) Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,219 shares. Private Wealth accumulated 5,324 shares or 3.54% of the stock. Tdam Usa holds 0.13% or 1,062 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation holds 601 shares. Ipg Investment Limited Com, California-based fund reported 5,847 shares. Cypress Gp stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,134 are held by 1St Source Bancorp. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% or 84,414 shares. Portland Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 447 shares. First Washington holds 3,014 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 667 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.52 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.