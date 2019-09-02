Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position; 3 Analysts Covering Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

Among 4 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Public Service Enterprise has $6900 highest and $6100 lowest target. $63.63’s average target is 5.23% above currents $60.47 stock price. Public Service Enterprise had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEG in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Monday, July 29 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Mizuho. See Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) latest ratings:

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 55.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 336,153 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 264,854 shares with $25.72 million value, down from 601,007 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $107.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.87M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S DRUG DIVISION CHIEF SAYS RITUXAN DECLINE IN EUROPE WAS BROADLY EXPECTED, SEES EUROPEAN EROSION TO CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR COUPLED WITH ARRIVAL OF FIRST HERCEPTIN COPY; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $63 MLN AND UNDISCLOSED EQUITY INVESTMENT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – DEAL BETWEEN CHINA’S NATIONAL CENTER FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES & CO AIMS TO IMPROVE CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES IN CHINA; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Enters Collaboration Deal With Siligon For Diabetes Treatment, To Take Charge For In-process Research — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD; 16/05/2018 – LILLY TO MAKE FIRST PRESENTATION OF REACH-2 FINDINGS AT ASCO; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 10/05/2018 – Lilly Announces Agreement To Acquire ARMO BioSciences

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $30.29 billion. It operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation facilities with a generation capacity of approximately 11,681 megawatts. It has a 21 P/E ratio. The firm sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 1.77M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending.

Among 7 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $134.43’s average target is 19.00% above currents $112.97 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 13. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 19.75 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) stake by 32,155 shares to 21.45 million valued at $252.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 9,469 shares and now owns 645,118 shares. Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD) was raised too.

