BEST Inc. (BEST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

As Trucking businesses, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) and Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEST Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Schneider National Inc. 20 0.80 N/A 1.46 13.18

Table 1 highlights BEST Inc. and Schneider National Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BEST Inc. and Schneider National Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST Inc. 0.00% -9.9% -3.1% Schneider National Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 7.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BEST Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Schneider National Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Schneider National Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BEST Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BEST Inc. and Schneider National Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Schneider National Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

BEST Inc.’s upside potential is 44.67% at a $8 average target price. Schneider National Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 average target price and a 19.78% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BEST Inc. looks more robust than Schneider National Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.8% of BEST Inc. shares and 47.3% of Schneider National Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 21.35% of BEST Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.5% of Schneider National Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BEST Inc. 3.73% -11.82% -17.22% 5.04% -48.13% 21.65% Schneider National Inc. -1.58% 5.64% -4.83% -11.1% -25.34% 3.37%

For the past year BEST Inc. has stronger performance than Schneider National Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Schneider National Inc. beats BEST Inc.

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. The companyÂ’s truckload services include standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for high-value and time-sensitive loads. It also offers intermodal services, including door-to-door container on flat car service, including rail and over-the-road transportation; and logistics, which consists of non-asset brokerage, supply chain services, and import/export services. In addition, the company is involved in equipment leasing to third parties, such as leasing trucks to owner-operators; and provision of insurance for the company and owner-operators. Schneider National, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.