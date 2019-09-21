Best Buy (Put) (BBY) Holder Balyasny Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Increased Position by $827,372 as Valuation Declined

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (Put) (BBY) by 733.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 264,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $66.77. About 2.27 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – ON MARCH 16, 2018, BOARD OF CO UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED RICHELLE P. PARHAM AS A DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 21/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Best Buy stopping orders from Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor; 21/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Best Buy has ceased ordering new smartphones from Huawei and will stop selling Huawei products once existing; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY TO INTRODUCE OVER TEN 4K & HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start to Year as New Programs Take Root; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start Though Some Headwinds Seen Ahead; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 75C

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 81.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 2,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,057 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, up from 2,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,902 shares to 106,147 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 49,286 shares to 37,702 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.