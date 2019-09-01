Best Buy Com (BBY) Shareholder Boston Advisors Has Cut Position by $398,310; Bridgecreek Investment Management Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Has Increased as Share Price Rose

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc Com (BBY) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 5,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 65,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, down from 71,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 4.71 million shares traded or 72.31% up from the average. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 77C TO 82C, EST. 82C; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Best Buy sales surge but outlook a concern; 14/05/2018 – NUHEARA LTD NUH.AX – BEST BUY SELECTED IQBUDS BOOST TO BE STOCKED IN THEIR SENIOR TECHNOLOGY / ASSURED LIVING CATEGORY; 18/04/2018 – The TVs are expected to roll out to Best Buy stores and online this summer; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 05/03/2018 BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $60; 25/05/2018 – Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 8,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 142,515 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, up from 134,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 774,714 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,185 shares to 91,039 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,260 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.79% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 586,750 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.02% or 98,970 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 350 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 22,572 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Diversified holds 0.09% or 30,335 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Rothschild Corporation Il holds 0.35% or 49,100 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Lucas Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 44,646 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd owns 76,795 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi has invested 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 25,075 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Etrade Limited Liability Company reported 17,271 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 0.08% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 3.70M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.25% or 437,804 shares in its portfolio. 3,634 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 12,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested 0.24% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 360,320 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 96 shares stake. Eqis Capital Inc holds 11,205 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

