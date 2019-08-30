Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Reaches $64.16 After 6.00% Up Move; Grindrod Shipping Holdings LTD. – Ordinary Shares (GRIN) Shorts Up By 10.91%

The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.06% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.16. About 1.12 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS TESTING SERVICE CALLED ASSURED LIVING TO HELP COUNTRY’S AGING POPULATION WITH TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES; 25/05/2018 – Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Best Buy: Don’t Touch That Omnichannel; 03/05/2018 – The Meteoric Rise of Unattended Retail: The Next Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry; 23/03/2018 – FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY WORKING TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF INFORMATION AFFECTEDThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $17.13B company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $68.01 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BBY worth $1.03B more.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRIN) had an increase of 10.91% in short interest. GRIN’s SI was 12,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.91% from 11,000 shares previously. With 6,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Grindrod Shipping Holdings LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s short sellers to cover GRIN’s short positions. It closed at $5.05 lastly. It is down 57.20% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500.

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $17.13 billion. The firm operates through two reportable divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products.

Among 4 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Best Buy Co has $88 highest and $7200 lowest target. $80’s average target is 24.69% above currents $64.16 stock price. Best Buy Co had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of BBY in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Loop Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating.

