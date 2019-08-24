Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Contrasting side by side

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) compete with each other in the Electronics Stores sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Best Buy Co. Inc. 69 0.41 N/A 5.59 13.69 GameStop Corp. 8 0.05 N/A -8.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Best Buy Co. Inc. and GameStop Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Best Buy Co. Inc. and GameStop Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Best Buy Co. Inc. 0.00% 47.3% 11.2% GameStop Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Best Buy Co. Inc. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, GameStop Corp. has beta of 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Best Buy Co. Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival GameStop Corp. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. GameStop Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Best Buy Co. Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Best Buy Co. Inc. and GameStop Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Best Buy Co. Inc. 1 5 3 2.33 GameStop Corp. 3 2 0 2.40

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s upside potential is 17.20% at a $77.6 consensus target price. Meanwhile, GameStop Corp.’s consensus target price is $9.4, while its potential upside is 157.53%. Based on the data shown earlier, GameStop Corp. is looking more favorable than Best Buy Co. Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Best Buy Co. Inc. and GameStop Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 95%. Insiders held 1.2% of Best Buy Co. Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of GameStop Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Best Buy Co. Inc. -1.71% 5.66% 3.66% 29.76% 2.81% 44.51% GameStop Corp. -1.47% -25% -52.76% -64.11% -72.65% -68.15%

For the past year Best Buy Co. Inc. had bullish trend while GameStop Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Best Buy Co. Inc. beats GameStop Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through two reportable segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products. The companyÂ’s stores also offer appliances, which include refrigeration and laundry appliances, dishwashers, ovens, coffee makers, blenders, etc.; and other products comprising snacks, beverages, and other sundry items. In addition, it provides services, such as consultation, design, delivery, installation, set-up, protection plan, repair, technical support, and educational services. The company offers its products through stores and Websites under the Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater, Pacific Kitchen and Home, bestbuy.com.ca, and bestbuy.com.mx brand names, as well as through call centers. It has approximately 1,200 large-format and 400 small-format stores. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music, Inc. Best Buy Co., Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. The company also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless products and services, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer (PC) entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures. In addition, it offers collectibles that include licensed merchandise related to the video game, television, and movie industries, as well as pop culture themes; and operates electronic commerce Websites under the GameStop, EB Games, Micromania, and ThinkGeek brand names. Further, the company operates kongregate.com, a browser-based game site; Game Informer magazine, a print and digital video game publication; iOS and Android mobile applications; Simply Mac, a certified Apple consumer electronic products reseller, as well as offers certified training, warranty, and repair services; and Spring Mobile, an authorized AT&T reseller operating AT&T branded wireless retail stores, as well as pre-paid wireless stores under the Cricket Wireless name that offers prepaid services, wireless devices, and accessories. As of January 28, 2017, it operated approximately 7,535 stores in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. GameStop Corp. primarily offers its products through stores under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania names. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1994 and is based in Grapevine, Texas.