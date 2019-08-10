Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Analysts See $0.99 EPS; U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. US Silica Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Bank of America. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. See U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report $0.99 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.79% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. BBY’s profit would be $269.06M giving it 17.01 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, Best Buy Co., Inc.’s analysts see -2.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.53 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Best Buy Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBY); 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Rev $9.11B; 14/05/2018 – NUHEARA LTD NUH.AX – BEST BUY SELECTED IQBUDS BOOST TO BE STOCKED IN THEIR SENIOR TECHNOLOGY / ASSURED LIVING CATEGORY; 06/04/2018 – WLOX: #BREAKING – Best Buy warns of data breach -; 21/03/2018 – Best Buy Is Said to Sever Ties With Huawei on Security Concerns; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Keeps Store Shelves, Distribution Centers Stocked; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers may have had their payment information hacked; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $914.60 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

The stock increased 2.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 1.44M shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Completes Acquisition of EP Minerals; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades U.S. Silica To ‘B+’ From ‘B’; Outlook Positive; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Tax Rate 18%-20%; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 03/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES U.S. SILICA CO. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Investors (SLCA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold Best Buy Co., Inc. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 213,607 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 114,893 shares. Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 109 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 4,196 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 17,326 shares. Lpl Limited Company reported 34,462 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 19,558 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 321,766 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 3,548 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 61 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc holds 0% or 4,996 shares. 44,953 are owned by Comerica Natl Bank. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 51,000 shares. Spark Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.09% or 330,800 shares in its portfolio.

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $18.31 billion. The firm operates through two reportable divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 12.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products.