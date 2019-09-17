Best Buy Co (BBY) to pay $0.50 on Oct 10, 2019; COSTAS (CSSI) Shorts Decreased By 72.4%

COSTAS INC (OTCMKTS:CSSI) had a decrease of 72.4% in short interest. CSSI’s SI was 10,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 72.4% from 38,400 shares previously. With 175,900 avg volume, 0 days are for COSTAS INC (OTCMKTS:CSSI)’s short sellers to cover CSSI’s short positions. The stock increased 16.31% or $0.0084 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0599. About 54,652 shares traded or 47.39% up from the average. Costas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSSI) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Costas, Inc., a digital media company, owns and develops Web consumer Internet assets and communities in the United States and India. The company has market cap of $855,701. It operates ejobresource.com, an online job portal that offers recruitment and placement services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides under graduate and graduate degree courses; and systems integration and software services.

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $18.16 billion. The firm operates through two reportable divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products.

Among 3 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Best Buy Co has $88 highest and $7000 lowest target. $76.25’s average target is 10.65% above currents $68.91 stock price. Best Buy Co had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies.

