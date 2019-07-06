Best Buy Co (BBY) Market Value Rose While Bb&T Has Upped Holding; Carret Asset Management Holds Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 16,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,724 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, up from 80,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 1.37 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 25/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE REVENUE $9,109 MLN VS $8,528 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy to Stop Selling Huawei Phones; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES UP 7.1% PCT; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Rev $9.1B-$9.2B

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,022 shares to 48,457 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,748 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Invest Management Ltd reported 78,487 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, a Brazil-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt stated it has 800 shares or 12.97% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Northstar Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Frontier Inv stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Liberty reported 3,635 shares. The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 1,023 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Moore Capital Mngmt Lp owns 23,310 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stonebridge Cap Management holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,415 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset invested in 8,494 shares or 2.87% of the stock.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWY) by 27,827 shares to 243,971 shares, valued at $20.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,974 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.