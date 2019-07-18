Best Buy Co (BBY) Market Valuation Rose While Lazard Asset Management Trimmed by $2.79 Million Its Position; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lowered Royal Gold (RGLD) Stake by $1.08 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $113.42. About 483,285 shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 39,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, down from 107,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 1.65M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – ON MARCH 16, 2018, BOARD OF CO UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED RICHELLE P. PARHAM AS A DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start to Year as New Programs Take Root; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start Though Some Headwinds Seen Ahead; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s big sell-off could soon be a buying opportunity, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 04/05/2018 – BEST BUY PLANS FY CAPITAL SPENDING $850M-$900M: HOLDER LETTER; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Best Buy severs ties with Huawei on security concerns – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – The new TVs are made by Toshiba and Best Buy’s own brand, Insignia, and powered by Alexa; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Best Buy Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBY)

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76 million for 56.71 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 8,157 shares to 569,537 shares, valued at $136.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semi (NYSE:TSM) by 3.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa Adr (NYSE:TOT).

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.38 million for 18.74 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

