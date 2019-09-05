Best Buy Co (BBY) Holder American International Group Raised Its Position; Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Position by $364,104 as Shares Rose

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 36,105 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 40,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.69. About 231,697 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 22,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 116,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 94,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 1.26M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 18/04/2018 – Best Buy will become the exclusive retailer of the line-up; 04/05/2018 – BEST BUY PLANS FY CAPITAL SPENDING $850M-$900M: HOLDER LETTER; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 16/04/2018 – MacRumors: Deals: Exclusive Twelve South HiRise Duet Discount, Nest at Best Buy, and More; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Benefits From Strong Consumer Confidence; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: BEST BUY SAYS NOT UPDATING FULL-YEAR VIEWS; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES UP 7.1% PCT; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE REVENUE $9,109 MLN VS $8,528 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 30/05/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Kaspersky suits to overturn government ban; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 93,598 shares to 94,098 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 10,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $148.86M for 28.03 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,074 were reported by Park Avenue Lc. 559,999 are held by Fenimore Asset. 38,236 were reported by Sigma Invest Counselors. Moreover, First Business Financial has 0.14% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 9,708 shares. M&T State Bank owns 58,727 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Mackay Shields Ltd owns 70,741 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.08% or 30,889 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated reported 733,991 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 36,469 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id invested in 314,197 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company owns 334,907 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Old Republic owns 792,700 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Svcs has 0% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 74 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 98,208 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 0.08% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 29,253 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 318 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 71,790 shares. United Ser Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 172,159 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company reported 6,892 shares stake. New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,905 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 44,435 shares. 43,415 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 851 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 40,071 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.06% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 8,286 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 0.03% stake.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 25,864 shares to 94,153 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 34,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,503 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).