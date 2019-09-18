Best Buy (BBY) Holding Lifted by Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc; Blume Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 25668% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 12,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 12,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 439,863 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Rev $9.11B; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers may have had their payment information hacked; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY WORKING TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF INFORMATION AFFECTED; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 21/03/2018 – SlashGear: Huawei phones to disappear from Best Buy shelves; 27/03/2018 – Station Park Signs Best Buy to Open New Store in Farmington; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Keeps Store Shelves, Distribution Centers Stocked; 25/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 110,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 2.50 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 8,275 shares to 32,250 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 8,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $456.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 25,407 shares to 183,625 shares, valued at $53.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.