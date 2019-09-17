Best Buy (BBY) Holder Verition Fund Management Has Decreased Stake; Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holding Increased by Gagnon Securities Llc

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 11,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The hedge fund held 6,114 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $426,000, down from 18,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 1.57 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Benefits From Strong Consumer Confidence; 25/05/2018 – Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 16/04/2018 – MacRumors: Deals: Exclusive Twelve South HiRise Duet Discount, Nest at Best Buy, and More; 18/04/2018 – The TVs are expected to roll out to Best Buy stores and online this summer; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Adj EPS $4.80-Adj EPS $5.00

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 44.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 7,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 25,991 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 18,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 881,041 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI CHAIRMAN TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management to Vote in Favor of Akamai’s Proposed Director Slate; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENT LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FREDERIC V. SALERNO NAMED CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 11/04/2018 – Duo Security and Akamai Partner to Create a Zero-Trust Ecosystem for Remote Workers; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, EST. $3.01

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. BBY’s profit will be $268.84 million for 16.76 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 14,561 shares to 22,980 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

