Best Buy (BBY) Holder Nuveen Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $30.75 Million; Ipswich Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 81.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 433,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 98,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 531,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 1.78M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO STOP ORDERS FROM HUAWEI: CNET; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS TESTING SERVICE CALLED ASSURED LIVING TO HELP COUNTRY’S AGING POPULATION WITH TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Still Sees FY19 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 2%; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s big sell-off could soon be a buying opportunity, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 16/04/2018 – MacRumors: Deals: Exclusive Twelve South HiRise Duet Discount, Nest at Best Buy, and More

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 4.07M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 0.05% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Swedbank invested in 0.79% or 2.33M shares. Renaissance Llc reported 1.99 million shares stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc, New York-based fund reported 48,000 shares. Loomis Sayles LP invested in 35,646 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 299,498 shares. Nordea Ab stated it has 35,245 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) or 318 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 155,198 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). First Midwest Bancorp Division owns 9,686 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 71,790 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 36,679 shares. 182,562 were accumulated by Paloma Ptnrs Management Company. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.77% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. BBY’s profit will be $261.31M for 17.00 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Best Buy flexes supply chain muscles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should You Buy the Dip in Ulta Beauty? – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Retail Stocks That Belong on Your Shopping List Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 232,049 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $299.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16M and $305.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,725 shares to 10,290 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $771.74M for 12.38 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The BB&T Leadership Institute campus named for CEO Kelly King – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns BB&T Corporation’s (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1,572 shares. First National Tru Communication owns 158,807 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% or 52,863 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 52 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management holds 2.1% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 83,210 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd stated it has 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 177,394 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 60.07 million shares. Smithfield Trust owns 910 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Cadence Bank & Trust Na accumulated 0.81% or 44,378 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Huntington Bancorp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Arrow accumulated 28,025 shares. Pinnacle Financial owns 137,031 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.