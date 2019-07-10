Best Buy (BBY) Holder Mackay Shields Has Boosted Its Position; As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Share Value Declined, Highvista Strategies Raised Its Stake

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $128.89. About 545,914 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 97,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,532 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14 million, up from 213,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 3.54M shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers’ payment information may have been exposed in data breach; 17/05/2018 – Best Buy 10.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/04/2018 – WLOX: #BREAKING – Best Buy warns of data breach -; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 7.1%; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY WORKING TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF INFORMATION AFFECTED; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO PLAN ENDING SALES OF HUAWEI MATE 10 PRO; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.25 BLN FIVE-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Best Buy Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q EPS 72c; 27/03/2018 – Station Park Signs Best Buy to Open New Store in Farmington

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 29,111 shares to 41,171 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 27,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,913 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

