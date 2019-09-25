Bessemer Securities Trimmed Its Green Plains (GPRE) Position by $2.23 Million as Valuation Declined; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose, Stonebridge Capital Management Cut Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 16,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 131,150 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68M, down from 147,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 222,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The institutional investor held 191,534 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 414,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 181,260 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Comm Na holds 116 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 19,490 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 13,324 shares. Ameritas Inc reported 3,369 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 265,978 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 239 shares. Mangrove Prns invested in 4.88% or 4.00 million shares. Numerixs Tech stated it has 7,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 45,992 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 30,265 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,047 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 62,554 shares. Riverhead Capital Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 9,003 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,433 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.30 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.