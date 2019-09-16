Bessemer Securities Decreased Clorox Co (CLX) Stake as Share Price Rose; Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Stake Held by Goodman Financial Corp

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 89.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 9,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168,000, down from 10,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 863,510 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 26,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 388,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, up from 361,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 1.66M shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Cellaria Forms Collaborative Partnership with SBH Sciences; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sally Beauty; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MLN, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – AARON ALT NAMED CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q EPS 49c; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.18 million for 24.83 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 166,157 shares. Iberiabank holds 3,013 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested in 608 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 335,022 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,846 shares. Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.21% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). First Bank & Trust reported 2,418 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.19% or 715,620 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 324,964 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 69,094 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust reported 6,828 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,594 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 397,769 shares.

