Bessemer Securities Cut Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) as Stock Value Rose; Logmein (LOGM) Stake Increased by Indaba Capital Management Lp

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 31,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 41,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.68. About 31,862 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 10,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 319,247 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.52M, up from 308,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 1,495 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.37 million for 13.36 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palouse has 1.22% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 41,825 shares. Regions Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 13,613 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Waverton Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Oppenheimer & Co stated it has 89,355 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 75,808 are held by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 44,184 shares. Carroll Assocs Incorporated has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 464 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.35% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 5.21 million shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has invested 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 1.46M were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.12% stake. 30,000 were reported by Bp Public Ltd. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability reported 30,000 shares stake.