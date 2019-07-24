Bessemer Group Upped Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Holding by $588,000; Baxter International (BAX) Stock Value Rose While Cannell Peter B & Company Increased Stake

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 76.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 51,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,228 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 67,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 2.79M shares traded or 17.03% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) by 41.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 70,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 234,835 shares traded or 34.27% up from the average. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has risen 31.58% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPH News: 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $58.4M; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT HELD CO. AS ‘ PREVAILING PARTY’ IN CASE; 05/03/2018 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on March 12, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ON MARCH 20, DISTRICT COURT DENIED MOMENTA’S & SANDOZ’S MOTION TO DISMISS AMPHASTAR’S “ANTITRUST” LAWSUIT; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR REPORTS FINAL JUDGMENT IN PATENT LITIGATION VS MOMENT; 03/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on May 9, 2018

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,868 shares to 559,792 shares, valued at $24.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Adr A by 30,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,256 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold AMPH shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 0.04% less from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 866,785 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) for 1,661 shares. Proshare Lc has 0% invested in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 3,073 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc accumulated 81,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 32,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 0% or 189,560 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 12,900 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs, a Arizona-based fund reported 312 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.02% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Glenmede Trust Communication Na has invested 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Aperio Grp accumulated 33,737 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 15,505 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.80 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Mason Jeanne K sold $2.68 million worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 37,274 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,275 shares to 82,933 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 99,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,200 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp.