Bessemer Group Trimmed Position in Rci Hospitality Holdings (RICK) as Stock Declined; Grassi Investment Management Has Increased Micron Technology (MU) Stake

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Rci Hospitality Holdings (RICK) by 58.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 21,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 75,501 shares traded. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 07/03/2018 – RCI Files 10-Q and Reports Continued Strong Core 1Q18 Results; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q EPS 48c; 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Rev $41.2M; 25/05/2018 – A Chat With Eric Langan, CEO Of RCI Hospitality; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 03/05/2018 – RCI to Report 2Q18 Results & Hold Conference Call Thursday, May 10, 2018; 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q EPS $1.47

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 67.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 57,975 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 34,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 22.04 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85

Analysts await RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) to report earnings on December, 30. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 34.15% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RICK’s profit will be $5.29M for 8.98 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.78% negative EPS growth.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Net Lease Inc by 22,300 shares to 83,000 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 521,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 670,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp Adr (NASDAQ:WB).

