Bessemer Group Raised Its Stake in Otter Tail Pwr Co (OTTR) by $1.47 Million as Market Value Rose; Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Rose While First Light Asset Management Cut Holding by $12.07 Million

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Otter Tail Pwr Co (OTTR) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 63,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 33,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Otter Tail Pwr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 2,852 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 66C, EST. 54C; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 09/05/2018 – AISENSE ANNOUNCES GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND PREMIUM VERSION OF OTTER VOICE NOTES, DESIGNED FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOURNALISTS AND STUDENTS; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c; 09/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation held its 108th Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 603,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 120,618 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 37,177 shares to 131,559 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvectra Corp by 175,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Lc reported 0.14% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). C Group Hldgs A S holds 0.04% or 149,378 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 178,376 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech reported 33,019 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 27,447 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 64,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 5,126 shares. Granite Limited Company owns 1.76M shares. Moreover, Finemark Financial Bank And Tru has 0.03% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). White Pine Capital Limited Liability Com owns 0.25% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 33,730 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company accumulated 132,602 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc accumulated 18,795 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 9,196 shares.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Tran Operating Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 26,620 shares to 14,170 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 14,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,509 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).