Bessemer Group Position in Wabtec (WAB) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Kinder Morgan Class P (KMI) Holding Raised by River Road Asset Management Llc

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 99.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 1.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 11,651 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.77. About 7.56M shares traded or 271.21% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Class P (KMI) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 278,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 4.23 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.58M, up from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Class P for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11B market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 17,485 shares to 450,473 shares, valued at $27.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,513 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 67,952 shares to 126,900 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Murphy Usa Inc Com (NYSE:MUSA) by 15,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Institutions Inc (NASDAQ:FISI).