Bessemer Group Lowered Position in Post Holdings (POST) as Share Value Declined; Callahan Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $657,008

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 9,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 295 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32,000, down from 9,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.78. About 684,869 shares traded or 26.43% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 7,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 29,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $105.49. About 4.07 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp stated it has 3,099 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 123,200 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. M&T Commercial Bank Corp invested in 2,091 shares. Da Davidson & Co has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 6,992 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Pacific Glob Inv Management Com invested in 10,373 shares. 6,893 are owned by First Mercantile Trust. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0.04% or 5,681 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). The New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 3.65M shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 100,606 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Corp owns 34,622 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Financial Select Sect Spdr (XLF) by 148,899 shares to 165,663 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 974,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Otter Tail Pwr Co (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 2,650 shares to 17,090 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,035 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

