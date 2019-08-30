Bessemer Group Lowered By $658,470 Its Assurant (AIZ) Stake; GUNMA BANK LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (GMBKF) Shorts Down By 1.66%

Bessemer Group Inc decreased Assurant Inc (AIZ) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc sold 7,005 shares as Assurant Inc (AIZ)’s stock rose 20.43%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 417,694 shares with $39.64 million value, down from 424,699 last quarter. Assurant Inc now has $7.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $122.3. About 45,762 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Stoneridge Invest Prtn Ltd Com invested in 0.92% or 32,784 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 71,971 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc accumulated 164,526 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% or 7,422 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gp Plc reported 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Moreover, Element Capital Limited has 4.36% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 1.51M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp invested in 146,358 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Burney Com accumulated 0.08% or 13,936 shares. 8,807 were accumulated by Scotia Cap Inc. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 40,160 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn has 0.58% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 12,406 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity. TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. sold $772.36 million worth of stock or 7.87M shares.

Bessemer Group Inc increased Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) stake by 14,855 shares to 54,255 valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) stake by 23,717 shares and now owns 98,000 shares. Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Assurant has $13000 highest and $124 lowest target. $127’s average target is 3.84% above currents $122.3 stock price. Assurant had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) rating on Friday, March 15. UBS has “Buy” rating and $124 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.