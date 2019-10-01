Bessemer Group Lifted Omnicom Group (OMC) Position by $51.16 Million; Valuation Rose; Shellback Capital LP Decreased Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holding as Stock Rose

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 2444.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 631,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 657,426 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.88M, up from 25,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 1.25 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98 million, down from 77,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $79.36. About 389,288 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) by 4,797 shares to 3,855 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitalty Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,700 shares, and cut its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omnicom cuts ties with Juul – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omnicom Group Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Twin Capital Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Srb Corporation invested in 0.05% or 6,085 shares. Highland Cap Limited Partnership invested in 40,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Private Advsr Inc holds 16,000 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd has 0.09% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1.28 million shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 157 shares stake. Clean Yield holds 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 250 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 32 shares. Franklin Resources owns 273,408 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). France-based Axa has invested 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Next Finance Grp Inc owns 22,660 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.47% or 432,871 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 4,890 shares.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.00 million for 24.49 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 22,704 shares to 117,704 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 10,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Baystate Wealth Limited owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Davis R M holds 509,785 shares. Moreover, Fiera Capital Corporation has 0.16% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 4,042 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 19,432 shares. Amarillo Bank & Trust holds 21,012 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp owns 370,277 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 47,642 shares. American Inc stated it has 162,103 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% stake. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 2,160 shares. Macquarie Ltd has 240,510 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,500 shares.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Beyond Meat Shorts Take Another $100M Hit On Dunkin’ Partnership – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Dunkin’ picks agency of record for Pittsburgh region – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on March 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands Talks Espresso Opportunities and Growing Pains – The Motley Fool” published on February 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Restaurant Stocks That Could Win Big Thanks to Technology – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.